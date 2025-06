💣🚨🚨 JUST IN: Juventus have contacted United to explore the possibility of a straight SWAP deal involving Jadon Sancho, with either Vlahović or Douglas Luiz heading to Old Trafford.



[@TEAMtalk]



If it goes through, who would you rather have at United — Vlahović or Luiz? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/DBh1vNb6Xs